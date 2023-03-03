Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of EDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,440. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
