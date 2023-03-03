Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,440. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

