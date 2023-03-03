Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

