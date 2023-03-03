Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

VIRT stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

