Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 2.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 1,132,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,942,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

