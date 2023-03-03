Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,528 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.