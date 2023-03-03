Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,706. Video River Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 367.50, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.
