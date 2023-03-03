Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Price Down 2%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,721% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,735 ($33.00) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.43) to GBX 2,310 ($27.87) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

