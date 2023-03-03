VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSB stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

