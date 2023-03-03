VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CSB stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $60.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
