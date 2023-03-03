Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

VSCO traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.51. 390,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

