Victoria Baltrus Sells 3,480 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $16,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 1,316,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health Company Profile

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.