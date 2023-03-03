Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.46

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.46 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.90). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 64 shares.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

