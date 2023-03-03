Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.75 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.75 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vesuvius Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.74. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 425 ($5.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 441 ($5.32).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.