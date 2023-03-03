Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $101,767.92 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $290.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $232.97 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

