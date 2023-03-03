Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 50,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 280,082 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

