Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 50,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.
Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
