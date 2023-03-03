Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

