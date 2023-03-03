Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.
Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.73.
Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
