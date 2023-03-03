Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.21. 342,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.