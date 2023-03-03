Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.21. 342,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

