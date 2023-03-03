Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.17.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,287. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 311,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 95,750 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 193,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

