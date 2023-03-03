Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. 958,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,261. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average is $196.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

