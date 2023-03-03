Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIOV traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,486. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,620,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

