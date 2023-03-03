Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 2,957,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

