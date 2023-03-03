Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.46% from the stock’s previous close.

VLN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Valens Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.23. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $84,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.