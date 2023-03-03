Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.46% from the stock’s previous close.
VLN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Valens Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.23. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.05.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
