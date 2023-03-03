Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

UTZ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 118,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.31%.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 348,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

