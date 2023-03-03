USDD Price Tops $1.00 (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $724.51 million and $22.25 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

