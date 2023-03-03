USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.65

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 12980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.26%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,369.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.