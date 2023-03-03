Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

URBN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after buying an additional 178,277 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,995,000 after buying an additional 73,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

