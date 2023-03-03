Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

UPNRF stock remained flat at $17.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

