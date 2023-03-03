United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
United Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 707,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance
In other news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Insurance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading
