United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 707,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance

In other news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

