United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBIO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

