United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

