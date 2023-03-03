United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Holdings Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

UBSI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,266. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.