United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock remained flat at $43.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.