United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of United Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.22.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

