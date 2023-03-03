Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $191.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $211.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

