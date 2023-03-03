Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.64

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.64 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27.76 ($0.33). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 379,909 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.51.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

