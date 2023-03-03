UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $197.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UniFirst by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.