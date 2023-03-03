UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,602,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,928,938 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.46.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

