Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.