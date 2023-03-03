UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,791.0 days.

Shares of UBEOF stock remained flat at $15.27 during midday trading on Friday. UBE has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

