Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.43. 679,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

