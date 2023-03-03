Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 245 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.94 million, a P/E ratio of 942.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.15. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.50 ($4.53).

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

