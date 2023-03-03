Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:TYMN opened at GBX 245 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.94 million, a P/E ratio of 942.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.15. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.50 ($4.53).
