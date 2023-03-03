Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 5,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

