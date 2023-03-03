Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 4.0 %
TRKNY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.