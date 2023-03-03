Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 4.0 %

TRKNY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

