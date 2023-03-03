Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4,168.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

