Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Tupperware Brands Stock Performance
Tupperware Brands stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.24. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
