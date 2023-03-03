Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.63

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.63 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.66), with a volume of 581,618 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

