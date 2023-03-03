TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $5,790,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

