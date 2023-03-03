Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSGTY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
