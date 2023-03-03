TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Curtis N. Powell Acquires 785 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRST shares. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.