Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.26. 229,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 317,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.