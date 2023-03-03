Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

