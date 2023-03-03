Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
Triumph Financial stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.
About Triumph Financial
