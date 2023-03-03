Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TRRSF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

